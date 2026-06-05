‘We are heartbroken’: At least 12 boats destroyed in raging fire at Winthrop yacht club

WINTHROP, Mass. — A massive early-morning fire tore through a Winthrop marina Friday, destroying a dozen boats and leaving behind what officials are calling a total loss.

The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at the Cottage Park Yacht Club, initially reported as six boats burning, and quickly spread. Thick smoke and heavy flames engulfed the marina, ultimately consuming 12 high-end vessels.

Winthrop Fire Chief Stephen Calandra said all the destroyed boats were expensive and considered total losses.

Firefighters managed to prevent the blaze from reaching the yacht club building, but the fire remained difficult to control.

“Gasoline on top of the water and the whole decking is composite,” Calandra said. “When that starts burning, it’s not like wood — this stuff just keeps burning.”

Crews also faced challenges stretching hoses from the street to the far end of the marina.

At one point during the fire, two boats broke free from their moorings. One drifted to Snake Island while still burning, and another floated toward Point Shirley.

Winthrop boat fire

As the sun came up, community members gathered to take in the damage.

“I just feel terrible for all the people that lost basically everything in this fire,” said boater Isaac Rosenthal. “The main thing is that everyone’s OK.”

Residents echoed that sentiment, noting the timing at the start of boating season.

“Right at the beginning of the season, they probably haven’t even enjoyed them yet,” said Winthrop resident Jack O’Connell. “The emptiness of the spots kind of hits you.”

Despite the destruction, no injuries were reported.

Cottage Park Yacht Club said it was heartbroken by the destruction.

“Early this morning, a significant fire broke out at Cottage Park Yacht Club, badly damaging the eastern portion of our marina. Several boats were lost, and a portion of our docks was severely damaged. We are heartbroken by the loss, but deeply grateful that no one was injured and that the boats were unoccupied,” a statement shared with Boston 25 News read.

Officials say there are environmental concerns due to fuel and debris in the water. The U.S. Coast Guard and environmental police are responding to assist with cleanup efforts.

Firefighters remained on scene monitoring for hot spots to prevent flare-ups throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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