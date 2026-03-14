The family of a National Guardsman, who was injured overseas during the war with Iran, has issued a statement.

Major Mark Garcia was injured after a drone strike hit a military base in Kuwait. The strike killed 6 United States service members.

0 of 7 ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family) ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family) ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family) ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family) ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family) ‘We are deeply grateful’: Family of Mass. National Guardsman injured overseas gives statement (The Garcia Family)

Garcia’s sister, Dana LoNano, has issued a statement on behalf of their family, thanking everyone for their support and privacy.

<i>“We are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support, prayers, and kind messages from our community and from people across the country. Our family is incredibly thankful for the care MAJ Mark Garcia is receiving and for the many people who have reached out.</i> <i>Right now, our focus is entirely on Mark’s journey to recovery and supporting one another as a family. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the days ahead.</i> <i>We also ask that you keep the families of the brave service members who lost their lives in this attack and those injured in your thoughts and prayers. We pray for their strength and healing.</i> <i>Your continued support for our deployed service members is the frontline to our family’s recovery. As our family navigates this challenge with resolve, we will provide further updates when the time is right.</i> <i>We thank you for standing the watch with us."</i> — Dana LoNano

Garcia is a member of the Boston Fire Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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