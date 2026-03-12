Mass. National Guardsman injured while overseas has been identified

BOSTON — A Massachusetts National Guard soldier who was hurt overseas during the war with Iran has been identified.

Boston 25 reached out to the Boston firefighters’ union, which has identified him as Mark Garcia.

“Boston Local 718 prays for his fellow service members who gave their lives, along with their families and loved ones; the sacrifices that the members of our military make in protecting our way of life cannot be understated or overlooked,” the union wrote. “We are thankful that Mark is safe and being cared for, and we look forward to his return home.”

Garcia was injured while overseas.

Seven U.S. Service members have died since the beginning of the war with Iran. Around 140 have been injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

