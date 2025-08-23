Water rescue underway as Coast Guard, State Police search after boat capsizes off Salisbury

SALISBURY, Mass. — A water rescue is underway as the Coast Guard and Mass. State Police search for two people after a boat capsized off Salisbury on Saturday.

According to the State Police, the boat had capsized off Salisbury Beach.

Members of the Coast Guard, State Police, and the Local Harbor Master are working together to search for the boaters.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

