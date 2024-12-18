Water main break closes busy road near Mass. Pike in Newton during Wednesday morning commute

NEWTON, Mass. — A water main break closed parts of a busy road near the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton on Wednesday morning.

Water filled Washinton Street and police blocked the road from Centre Street to St. James Street as a rushing river formed.

The water reached Interstate 90, taking up most of the right-hand lane and shoulder of the highway.

According to the Mayor’s office, an 8-inch City of Newton water main break occurred around 1:10 a.m. at Center Avenue in Newton Corner.

Newton’s DPW crew responded immediately.

A portion of the water main was replaced, and the main was fully repaired and operational by 8 a.m.

According to the Mayor’s office, there was no lost water service to any property in the area at any time.

Motorists should avoid the area until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

