Red Sox: First Baseman Triston Casas undergoes successful surgery to repair left patellar tendon

BOSTON — The Red Sox have announced that First Baseman Triston Casas has had a successful surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

The Sox shared on X that Dr. Eric Berkson performed Casas’ surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Casas ruptured the tendon in his left knee against the Minnesota Twins on May 2 after attempting to beat out a slow roller to first base.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

