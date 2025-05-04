Local

Red Sox: First Baseman Triston Casas undergoes successful surgery to repair left patellar tendon

By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MA Triston Casas #36 of the Boston Red Sox is carted off the field after sustaining an injury at first base during the second inning of a game against the Minnesota Twins in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images) (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)
By Keenan Bassma, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — The Red Sox have announced that First Baseman Triston Casas has had a successful surgery to repair his left patellar tendon.

The Sox shared on X that Dr. Eric Berkson performed Casas’ surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Casas ruptured the tendon in his left knee against the Minnesota Twins on May 2 after attempting to beat out a slow roller to first base.

The 25-year-old was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read