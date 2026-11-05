‘Watch your back’: Rhode Island man indicted in alleged stalking campaign against Boston woman

A 23-year-old Woonsocket man was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday on numerous charges related to a lengthy online harassment campaign against a Boston woman, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

Space Vixaisak was charged with two counts of stalking, violation of a harassment prevention order, making annoying telephone calls or electronic communications, and witness intimidation.

Vixaisak was previously charged with cyberstalking back in 2021.

In Dec. 2025, police received a report from a 20-year-old woman claiming a person named “Space Vegas” was harassing her online since February on TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

The victim told police she had never met or had an interaction with him. She also reported having to block 700 accounts on TikTok and over 200 on Instagram that she believed were him.

Hayden said Vixaisak messaged the victim over multiple social platforms saying, “I need you to love me and let me love you.”

The victim told officers that over the course of the harassment, Vixaisak had obtained her phone number, her parents’ phone numbers, her home address, and the location of her school.

Boston police were able to confirm the suspect through location data from his accounts.

Vixaisak was also accused of creating a profile pretending to be the victim to gather personal information about her from a friend.

Police received numerous screenshots of messages from Vixaisak to the victim, including messages like, “I told you to love me … now you’re going to have to watch your back every time.”

Vixaisak also allegedly sent numerous messages to the victim’s family such as, “Hey, tell your daughter. Her last days are coming for her…if she doesn’t love me or I’ll find her.”

The victim obtained a harassment prevention order against Vixaisak in Jan. 2026, which Vixaisak violated, according to the DA.

Vixaisak is expected to be arraigned on Nov. 10.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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