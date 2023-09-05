WATCH: Woman, juvenile arrested after speeding through red light, crashing carjacked SUV in Lynn

LYNN, Mass. — A woman and juvenile were taken into custody and one person was hurt Tuesday morning after a vehicle that was stolen in a suspected carjacking blew through a busy Lynn intersection and crashed into another car, causing it to flip over, officials said.

Leanna Rockwood, 22, of Boston, is expected to be arraigned Tuesday on charges including receiving a stolen motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and possession of a Class B drug, while a juvenile male from Haverhill is charged with receiving a stolen motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, speeding, marked lanes violation, failure to stop or yield, leaving the scene of personal injury, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, according to the Lynn Police Department.

Officers investigating a report of a victim who had hit a vehicle stolen at gunpoint by a masked male on Monday around 8 p.m. spotted the stolen vehicle just before 7:15 a.m. Tuesday and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Lynn police said.

“The suspect vehicle initially stopped then fled, leading officers on a brief pursuit, before striking another vehicle at the intersection of Chestnut Street and Essex Street,” the department wrote in a news release.

Rockwood and the juvenile allegedly ditched the wrecked SUV after the crash, fleeing on foot before being taken into custody.

One person in the other SUV was taken to the hospital. There was no immediate word on the extent of their injuries.

Video from the scene showed a white Honda SUV flipped on its roof in the middle of the roadway and the suspect vehicle, a black Nissan SUV with a crumpled hood, resting outside Tony Tipico Restaurant.

Another video captured by a surveillance camera at Mayas Market showed the moment the black SUV barreled through the red light at a high rate of speed and smashed directly into the side of the white SUV, causing it to veer off its course and flip.

Tony Tipico’s also shared a video with Boston 25 that showed Lynn officers chasing after the suspects as they tried to get away.

Multiple Lynn police cruisers blocked off the neighborhood to traffic while detectives gathered evidence at the scene after the crash and motorists were urged to avoid the area during the height of the morning commute.

There was no immediate word on the severity of the injuries suffered by the individual who was hospitalized.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

