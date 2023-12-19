WATCH: Video shows extensive flooding in Plymouth, New Hampshire

PYLMOUTH, N.H. — Just days before the Christmas holiday, people across the northeast were mopping up Tuesday after a major storm dumped torrential rains and brought damaging winds.

In a video posted to social media on Tuesday, Plymouth State University shows an ariel view of the extensive flooding damage left behind.

“When it rains, it pours. The Pemi River hit flood stage overnight surging to a level we haven’t seen since Irene in 2011,” said the University on X. “Thank you to the efforts of first responders, firefighters, line workers, Plymouth Water, and the PSU Physical Plant team for the flood prep on our buildings.”

Video shows extensive flooding in New Hampshire; Credit Plymouth State University

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group