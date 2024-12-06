WATCH: US Attorney, FBI detail Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson’s criminal charges

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson was arrested Friday morning on federal public corruption charges.

Fernandes Anderson, who represents Roxbury, Dorchester, and part of the South End, is charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to an 11-page federal indictment.

“Ms. Fernandes Anderson was facing financial difficulty in 2023,” U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts Joshua Levy said during a 9:30 news conference at federal court in Boston. “Around the same time in 2023, Ms. Fernandes Anderson, the grand jury alleges, hatched this scheme to funnel bonus payments, taxpayer money, into her own pocket.”

Levy, FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Stephen Kelleher, and IRS Criminal Investigation Division Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Wlodyka spoke in detail about Fernandes Anderson’s arrest and what led to the charges against her.

