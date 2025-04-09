Jury selection in retrial of Karen Read enters 7th day with opening statements within reach

Three new jurors were seated Tuesday, but a previously selected juror dropped out of the Mansfield woman’s murder trial due to “personal reasons.” The seventh day of the emanalment process continues Wednesday with a new pool of candidates set to be screened in Dedham’s Norfolk Superior Court.
Six men and six women were seated through the first six days of jury selection. At least 16 jurors must be seated for opening statements, and testimony can get underway.
Of the 47 people from across Norfolk County who were questioned Tuesday by Judge Beverly Cannone, the defense, and prosecution, 45 had heard or talked about the case, 27 had already formed an opinion, and 15 had bias to one side or another.
“I’m anxious, and it’s in God’s hands,” Read said. “We’re fighting and working as hard as we can, so what else can we do?”
Boston-based attorney David Yannetti gave the opening statements in the first trial, but it will be Los Angeles-based counsel Alan Jackson who will set the table for the jury in her second murder trial, Read also revealed.
The SCOTUS has not yet decided on whether or not to drop those charges, prompting the request to delay the Norfolk County trial, which began on April 1.
With a gag order silencing all attorneys in this case, Read is the only one from her team allowed to speak to reporters. She says she’s not surprised at the speed of the jury selection process, even though no one new has been added since Thursday.
Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.
She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.