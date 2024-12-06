Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson arrested on federal public corruption charges

BOSTON — Boston City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson has been taken into federal custody, authorities announced Friday morning.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Massachusetts and FBI Boston confirmed that Fernandes Anderson was arrested on federal public corruption charges.

Fernandes Anderson, who represents Roxbury, Dorchester, and part of the South End, is charged with five counts of wire fraud and one count of theft concerning programs receiving federal funds, according to an 11-page federal indictment.

The indictment alleges that Fernandes Anderson launched a kickback scheme by hiring someone who was related to her but not an immediate family member in late 2022.

As part of the scheme, Fernandes Anderson allegedly agreed to pay the staffer a large bonus on the condition that part of it would be returned to her.

Fernandes Anderson accepted $7,000 in a cash kickback from that staffer during a meeting in a bathroom in Boston City Hall on June 9, 2023, text messages obtained by investigators showed.

At the time of receiving the payment, Fernandes Anderson was facing financial troubles, including missing rent and car payments and incurring bank overdraft fees which resulted in low daily balances, according to prosecutors. She had also been slapped with an Ethics Commission fine.

Federal investigators are slated to officially announce Fernandes Anderson’s arrest at a 9:30 a.m. news conference at the John Joseph Moakley Court in Boston.

Born in Cape Verde, Fernandes Anderson was elected to the Boston City Council on Nov. 2, 2021, according to biographical information on the city’s website. She won reelection in November 2023. Her current term as Councilor is slated to run through January 2026.

Fernandes Anderson, who earned a salary of about $103,500 in 2022 and 2023, is not new to controversy while serving on the Boston City Council.

In 2023, she agreed to pay a $5,000 civil penalty after admitting to violating the conflict of interest law by hiring her sister and son to paid positions on her Boston City Council staff, state officials said.

Soon after her November 2021 election to the Boston City Council, Fernandes Anderson appointed her sister as her full-time Director of Constituent Services, according to the disposition agreement.

Fernandes Anderson initially set her sister’s annual salary at $65,000. In June 2022, she increased it to $70,000 and awarded her sister a $7,000 bonus, according to the disposition agreement.

Also, in June 2022, Fernandes Anderson appointed her son as her full-time office manager at an annual salary of $52,000. 11 days later, her son’s salary increased to $70,000.

Fernandes Anderson ended the employment of her sister and son on Aug. 31, 2022.

Earlier this week, Fernandes Anderson commented publicly after news broke that she was under federal investigation, but she didn’t directly address the allegations.

“To my all people, District 7 Constituents, About the news yesterday. You know that I am always transparent with you and that I am always available,” Fernandes Anderson said in her statement.

"To my all people, District 7 Constituents, About the news yesterday. You know that I am always transparent with you and that I am always available," Fernandes Anderson said in her statement.

She added, "My job is to show up and to fight for you. And I will continue to do just that; the people's work. Unfortunately, I am not able to comment on this matter at this time. As soon as I can I will be sure to share with you."

It’s unclear if Fernandes Anderson will retain her position on the City Council moving forward.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

