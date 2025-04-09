Massachusetts brewery closing due to ‘unfortunate business circumstances’

EVERETT, Mass. — A Massachusetts brewery is closing its doors for good later this month due to “unfortunate business circumstances.”

Drew and Mary Gilman, the owners of BearMoose Brewing Company at 1934 Revere Beach Parkway in Everett, announced in a Facebook post that their final day of operation will be Saturday, April 19.

“It’s with heavy hearts that we announce BearMoose Brewing will be closing its doors,” the Gilmans wrote in the post. “This decision comes after much reflection and is due to a mix of unfortunate business circumstances that made it difficult to continue operating in the way we had always envisioned.”

The Gilmans said they were “endlessly grateful” for the support they received from customers and staff over the years.

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for making BearMoose so much more than a brewery,” the Gilmans wrote.

While the days of BearMoose are numbered, the Gilmans said they are “keeping the door ajar just in case there are a few pints to fill in the future.”

BearMoose first opened in the summer of 2019,

