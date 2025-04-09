MBTA commuter rail train collides with tractor-trailer in Mass. town, pushing truck down tracks

CANTON, Mass. — Part of a Massachusetts town was closed to traffic on Wednesday afternoon after an MBTA commuter rail train collided with a tractor-trailer.

The collision between a Providence/Stoughton line train and a Ross Express tractor-trailer happened along Pine Street in Canton, according to the Canton Police Department.

Keolis Commuter Services says the truck was unoccupied at the time of the crash and had stopped on the tracks at the crossing. There were no reports of any injuries, according to transit officials, and the crossing gates and lights were operating as intended.

“Passengers on the Stoughton Line are being accommodated by shuttle buses between Canton Center and Stoughton,” a Keolis spokesperson said.

Pine Street is located a short distance from the Canton Center train station at 710 Washington Street.

Photos shared by the department show the front of the train lodged against the side of the mangled tractor-trailer, which had been pushed down the train tracks.

0 of 4 MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department) MBTA train strikes tractor-trailer in Canton (Canton Police Department)

The MBTA’s website indicated that Train 941 from South Station had been terminated between Canton Center and Stoughton “due to police activity on the right of way.”

Police urged the public to avoid the Canton neighborhood, noting on X that there is an “unknown time frame” for reopening the area.

Boston 25 News is working to gather more information on the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group