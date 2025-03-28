Final batch of names revealed in Cambridge high-end brothel case

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The final batch of names of accused Johns have been released in the Cambridge high-end brothel case, following an hours-long session in Cambridge District Court on Friday.

The names of 10 accused Johns were called to the session. A clerk magistrate found probable cause for each case, meaning the cases have moved forward for prosecution.

All 10 men are charged with “Sexual Conduct for a Fee.”

The men identified Friday included Amrit Chaudhuri, 39, of Brookline; Mitchell Rubenstein, 74, of Chestnut Hill; Marshall Berenson, 62, of Cambridge; Harmanpreet Singh, 38, of Woburn; Kenneth Posco, 69, of Fitchburg; George Wu, 58, of Needham; Patrick C. Enright, 63, of Wakefield; Suren Chelian, 47, of Lexington; Sankara S. Asapu, 40, of Malden; and John Cascarano, 61, of Hingham.

The probable cause hearing for an East Bridgewater man was continued until April 25. None of the accused Johns or their lawyers appeared in court for their hearings on Friday.

In November 2023, the Boston US Attorney Joshua Levy announced the arrests of three operators of a high-end brothel business that operated in the Boston-Washington DC areas

The US Attorney said many of the Johns came from privilege, but their names were kept hidden

Now, after exhausting their legal appeals, 34 names have been made public.

Over the course of 3 hearings, Cambridge police read text messages from young men and old men, single, married, professionals, and politicians.

Audra Doody of Safe Exit Initiative is a survivor who was trafficked.

Doody attended the hearings and said she hopes the prosecution of these cases will raise awareness of a serious problem that can be found in every community.

“This is showing that this state is not going to tolerate people buying people. And that’s a message in itself. If that message gets out maybe traffickers and pimps won’t sell young vulnerable girls,” Doody said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group