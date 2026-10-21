Watch tonight: GOP gubernatorial nominee Mike Minogue joins Boston 25 for a live 1-on-1 interview

DEDHAM, Mass. — Boston 25 News will continue its conversations with Massachusetts gubernatorial candidates Wednesday night with a live interview featuring Republican challenger Mike Minogue.

Boston 25’s Kerry Kavanaugh will sit down one-on-one with Minogue as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Maura Healey.

The interview airs tonight at 6:30 p.m. on Boston 25 News and streams online at Boston25News.com.

The conversation comes one night after Kavanaugh sat down with Healey for a live interview about issues facing Massachusetts voters.

Healey’s full interview is available on the Boston 25 election 2026 page and the Boston 25 YouTube channel.

Boston 25 will also post Minogue’s full interview there after Wednesday night’s conversation.

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