WATCH: Sparking overhead wires cause car to catch fire in Charlestown

BOSTON — A vehicle went up in flames on Tuesday night after overhead wires began sparking in Boston’s Charlestown neighborhood.

Authorities say it happened in the area of Russell and Sullivan Street.

Video from a neighbor shows overhead wires on the street sparking and eventually bursting into flames.

The wires fell underneath a silver Mazda parked below.

Sparks from the wires eventually ignited a fire on the car’s rear tire.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

Crews are currently on scene investigating.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

