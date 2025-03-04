SALEM, Mass. — A rollover crash occurred on Washington Street late Monday night, leaving behind mangled street signs in the middle of the road.

Dash cam video sent to Boston 25 by a viewer shows a white car speeding past on the left side of the road. Seconds later, the car is then seen in the center median just up the road on Washington Street.

Several police cars are seen quickly arriving at the scene in the video.

WATCH: Rollover crash on busy street in Salem caught on camera (Rachel S)

The second piece of footage, shot from a cell phone, provides a close-up view of the aftermath. The white car is overturned, resting on its roof in the center median. In the video, officers are seen surrounding the car, guns drawn.

The footage shows two individuals being removed from the vehicle. One of the people is seen lying on the ground, while the other is placed against the car.

Boston 25 has reached out to police for more information on the details of the crash and are waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

