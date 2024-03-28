WATCH: Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler appears in court after DUI arrest

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler faced a judge Thursday after he was arrested earlier this month for allegedly driving drunk in North Providence, Rhode Island.

Butler, the hero of Super Bowl XLIX, was arraigned in a Rhode Island courtroom on charges of driving under the influence of liquor, refusing a chemical test, and stopping at a prohibited intersection. A plea of not guilty was entered on his behalf.

At request of his attorney, the judge granted Butler permission to travel while his case plays out in court.

Officers found Butler’s white Mercedes Benz E300 parked in the westbound lane of Mineral Spring Avenue, blocking traffic just before 3:30 a.m. on March 16, according to a North Providence police report.

Butler allegedly told officers that he was coming from a studio in Providence where he was making music.

In the report, police stated there was a strong odor of alcohol on Butler’s breath, his speech was very slurred, and his eyes were severely bloodshot.

When asked if he had consumed any alcoholic beverages before the traffic stop, Butler told the responding officer, “Just take me to jail,” according to the police report. Butler then allegedly refused to submit to a series of field sobriety tests.

Butler, who played 9 years in the NFL, is best known for intercepting Russel Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl XLIX, securing the New England Patriots’ fourth title. He announced his retirement earlier this month.

Butler is due back in court on April 18.

