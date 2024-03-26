‘Just take me to jail’: Patriots Super Bowl hero Malcolm Butler charged with DUI in RI, police say

NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler, the hero of Super Bowl 49, was arrested for allegedly driving drunk in North Providence on March 16.

As first reported by WPRI, Butler was charged with driving under the influence of liquor, refusing a chemical test, and stopping at a prohibited intersection.

According to a North Providence police report, Butler’s white Mercedes Benz E300 was parked in the westbound lane of Mineral Spring Avenue, blocking traffic just before 3:30 a.m.

Officers conducted a traffic stop where Butler allegedly informed them he was coming from a studio in Providence where he was making music. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, his speech was very slurred, and his eyes were severely bloodshot.

When asked if he had had any alcoholic beverages prior to the stop, Butler told the responding officer, “Just take me to jail,” according to the police report.

Authorities say they then asked Butler to submit to a series of field sobriety tests, which he refused.

He was booked at police headquarters without incident and was summonsed to appear in court on Thursday.

Butler, who played 9 years in the NFL, is best known for intercepting Russel Wilson at the goal line in Super Bowl 49, securing the New England Patriots’ fourth title. He announced his retirement earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

