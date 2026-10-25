Police search for driver after 2 pedestrians struck in Norwood

NORWOOD, Mass. — The Norwood Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a driver who allegedly struck two pedestrians and fled the scene.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. near Washington and Day streets. Police said two pedestrians were struck and taken to a nearby hospital.

Police are looking for a gray or black SUV, possibly a Honda Pilot, with possible damage to one or both headlights. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Washington Street.

Anyone who was in the area and saw anything suspicious, or who has seen a vehicle matching the description with recent headlight damage, is asked to call 781-762-1212 or email reportatip@norwoodma.gov.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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