WATCH LIVE: Mass. Gov. Healey announcing plan to lower energy bills, prevent future price hikes.

LOWELL, Mass. — Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey on Monday will announce her plans to decrease energy bills and stop major price hikes from taking place in the future.

Healey’s announcement is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Community Teamwork on Merrimack Street in Lowell.

It’s part of her Energy Affordability Agenda that she mentioned during a speech in late February to the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce.

Boston 25 News reached out to Healey’s office for further details on the event Sunday, but they told us they won’t be disclosing further information until the day of.

This announcement comes just a few weeks after she called on the Department of Public Utilities (DPU) Chair to “act immediately” to reduce energy costs for consumers on February 18th.

On Feb. 28, 2025, the DPU issued an order that cut Mass Save’s budget by $500 million to reduce heating bills for consumers.

Mass Save gives consumers rebates and other incentives to make energy efficient choices, rather than using fossil fuels like natural gas to heat their homes.

While DPU’s recent order may help some, hundreds of thousands of people are still feeling the fallout from Eversource and National Grid’s price hikes that took effect last November.

“How do I make up the money I lost in January and February,” explained Elijah DeSousa who created the Facebook group Citizens Against Eversource. The page currently has 30,000 members.

DeSousa said, “We just got started as far as our movement is concerned.”

They plan to have a protest on March 22nd at South Station in Boston. Check on their Facebook page for upcoming details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

