WATCH: Hardwick officers rescue driver from burning car

HARDWICK, MASS. — A driver was pulled from a burning vehicle that crashed into a tree on Wednesday, November 27.

Two officers sprang into action to rescue the man, who was still trapped inside. The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. near Hardwick Center.

Detective Patrick Almstrom of the Hardwick–New Braintree Police Department and Hardwick Fire Deputy Nick Gaumond arrived within seconds of the 911 calls and extricated the driver as the vehicle exploded around them.

Almstrom then began medical treatment on the man while waiting for EMS to arrive. The driver was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

