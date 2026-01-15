WATCH: Daring rescue at Cambridge MBTA station moments before train arrives

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Bodycamera video released Wednesday captures the daring moment two Cambridge officers saved a person injured and trapped on the MBTA tracks with just moments to spare.

Around 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 27, Cambridge police were alerted that there was an injured person on the Red Line tracks of the Central Square Station.

The officers learned that the next train was scheduled to pull into the station in one minute, leaving them no time to warn the operator or shut down the rail.

The officers quickly jumped onto the tracks and hauled the person out of the pit and to safety.

The person was later transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries.

