WATCH: Crews battle high winds, fierce flames which started brush fire at Plymouth residence

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Firefighters battled a heavy blaze and high winds in Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Companies responded to a residence on Alden Court around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a fire in a two-story garage.

Video shows flames fully engulfing the structure, with embers shooting into the air. Officials say the windy, cold conditions added more fuel to the fire that threatened a cluster of homes in the area.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the fire extended to a neighboring outbuilding on the property, eventually starting a brush fire some 500 feet away.

Those fires were contained with minimal damage, according to authorities.

“The first-arriving companies made a quick decision to call for backup and having all that manpower made all the difference,” Chief Neil Foley said. “[Additional crews] were able to contain the fire to the outbuildings and avoid the occupied structures.”

The bulk of the fire was knocked down within an hour.

Crews battle heavy smoke and flames at Plymouth residence (Plymouth Fire Buff)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters from Bourne, Carver, Duxbury and Kingston all assisted.

