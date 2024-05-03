WATCH: Boston Police wish man happy birthday, bring muffin and candles, after 911 call

BOSTON — Police body camera video captured the heartwarming moment officers came to wish an East Boston man a happy birthday.

Two officers were dispatched to East Boston to check on a 911 call. On the way, the caller told the dispatcher it was their birthday.

So the responding officers stopped to buy a muffin and candles. When they showed up on the man’s doorstep, he was overwhelmed with their kindness.

The two officers sang Chris, the caller, happy birthday and bid him a great night!

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group