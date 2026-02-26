Wareham residents face cold, dark conditions as power outages continue

WAREHAM, Mass. — Thousands are still without power along the South Shore and Cape after Monday’s blizzard.

“It’s not safe to be not plowed for this long,” said Brianna Reynolds, who lives in Onset.

Brianna and her family have been snowed in since the blizzard hit Monday morning.

Their street had been covered in 30 inches of snow until a front loader finally came Wednesday afternoon to clear a narrow path.

Many residents in the Onset area of Wareham are frustrated with the lack of snow removal since the storm hit.

“This time with the blizzard, we saw no plows, none, zippo, crickets, so by the time the plows tried to clear the snow was so deep and it was so hard that the average truck and average plow couldn’t even get through,” said Mimi Secor, who lives in Onset. “I’m really worried about my neighbors, I have a neighbor with a heart condition, I have a neighbor with severe flu symptoms and he has emphysema and another neighbor who has emphysema and nobody could get up here with emergency vehicles to help anybody.”

Now that some of the roads are partially plowed, the bigger concern is this neighborhood hasn’t had power since 6 AM Monday, and they’re still in the dark, three days later.

“It’s been pretty crazy, but we’ve all got, I got two young kids and we’re all wearing multiple layers, I have every blanket in the house, we’re in a blow-up bed, it’s got like 8 blankets on top of all of us,” said Reynolds.

Brianna says luckily they have a generator, but they can’t connect it to the heat.

They’re using it to keep the fridge going to save their food and to keep the TV on for their two young kids with the help of some old DVD’s.

“I feel very fortunate that we had that as entertainment because without it, I don’t know, we would have had to have gotten very creative on what we were doing in the house being cold and no entertainment,” said Reynolds.

But they need to run the generator through the front door, so they’re using an old crib mattress, towels and chairs to keep the cold out while the door is slightly open as the temperature inside the house starts to drop below 50.

“It’s just not right for anybody at any age to be in a cold house for 3 days,” said Secor.

“I wonder what other towns had going for them that were able to get them both plowed quicker and have their electricity on quicker that we still have neither,” said Reynolds.

At last check, Eversource says the Wareham area should get power back by Thursday night, around 6PM.

Boston 25 reached out to Wareham town leaders about the issues with snow removal but have not yet heard back.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group