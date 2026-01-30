Want to see the Patriots in the Super Bowl? It could cost thousands — or just $10

DEDHAM, Mass. — Attending the Super Bowl can easily cost thousands of dollars — but for as little as $10, Patriots fans could win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to see the team play on football’s biggest stage.

Former New England Patriots offensive lineman and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Light, along with Davio’s owner Steve DiFillippo, are hosting the “Stairway to Seven” raffle, giving fans a chance to watch the Patriots win it all in person.

What’s included in the grand prize

The winner of the raffle will receive:

Two tickets to the Super Bowl

Two tickets to Guy Fieri’s Super Bowl tailgate party

Three-night hotel stay

Dinner with Matt Light and Steve DiFillippo

Two tickets to the Patriots’ official post-game party

$2,000 in spending cash

Proceeds from the sweepstakes benefit The Light Foundation, which works to help young people develop important life skills, values, and leadership qualities.

How to enter

Cost: $10 per entry

Winner announced: Thursday

Enter online: MattLight72.com

Matt Light and Steve DiFillippo recently sat down with Boston 25 Sports Director Butch Stearns to talk about the excitement surrounding the sweepstakes and the chance to give back while offering fans an unforgettable Super Bowl experience.

For Patriots fans dreaming of being there in person, this could be the most affordable ticket to the Super Bowl.

