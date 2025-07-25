Waltham man identified as suspect of groping a Northeastern student while jogging

BOSTON — A Waltham man has been identified as the suspect and previously arrested individual accused of groping a Northeastern student while she was jogging.

The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office announced that 44-year-old Carlos Miguel Pinto was ordered to be held without bail today after being charged at Roxbury BMC.

Pinto was charged with:

indecent assault and battery

providing false identification to police

The incident occurred around 4:50 p.m., the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) recieved a report of a groping incident that occurred on the sidewalk in front of the EXP Research Facility.

The victim, a Northeastern student, claimed that while on a jog, a man grabbed her groin area.

The DA’s office says that later that afternoon, around 5:55 p.m., at the corner of Massachusetts and Harrison avenues, Boston police spotted an individual, later identified as Pinto, who matched the victim’s description.

Police escorted the victim to the scene, where she confirmed Pinto as the man who groped her.

When police encountered Pinto, he told officers that his name was Toni Arizona and his mother was Princess Diana.

Pinto will be held without bail until an August 1 hearing for an appointment of counsel.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

