Police: Man arrested after groping Northeastern student while jogging

BOSTON — A man has been arrested after reports from a Northeastern student claimed she was groped while jogging.

Around 4:50 p.m., the Northeastern University Police Department (NUPD) recieved a report of a groping incident that occurred on the sidewalk in front of the EXP Research Facility.

The victim, a Northeastern student, claimed that while on a jog, a man groped her.

Campus police were able to identify the suspect using video evidence.

The man was located and arrested by NUPD and the Boston Police Department.

At this time, the man’s identity has not been released, and there has been no word on whether the man has been arraigned.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

