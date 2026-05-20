Dunkin’ Donuts to launch 48oz beverage buckets nationwide

BOSTON — Dunkin’ Donuts is set to launch their 48oz beverage buckets nationwide starting on May 22.

According to the company, the response to the initial test was overwhelmingly positive.

Each store will have 25 buckets and will be sold for $12.99.

The collectible buckets can be filled with either iced coffee or Dunkin’s refreshers.

They will be available for a limited time only.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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