Waltham firefighters battle blaze at building on Main Street

WALTHAM, Mass. — A fire broke out on Main Street in Waltham on Monday afternoon.

According to fire officials, the fire broke out around noon and upon arrival, crews were greeted with smoke coming out of the building.

The fire, which was discovered in the second-floor walls, extended to the attic, affecting two restaurants below and apartments above.

Fire Lieutenant Mike Murphy reported that there were no injuries to civilians or firefighters.

Several firetrucks were parked outside the building, which is located near the intersection of Hammond Street.

Lieutenant Murphy also said that the Waltham Fire Department expects heavy damage from the fire and the water used to extinguish it.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

