Walpole School Giving Students with Disabilities a Different Avenue for Self-Expression

WALPOLE, Mass. — As Boston 25 News continues to recognize the 50th anniversary of modern special education we are taking you inside a Walpole school where a poetry project let students share their passions in a whole new way.

When you visit The Education Cooperative in Walpole, you might look at these students with their medical devices and see them as a limitation.

But for these students, they’re the gateway to independence.

“People may see it as equipment, but I see it as freedom to move,” said student Lexi O’Malley, 20.

Through her assisted speech device, Lexi shared an excerpt from her poem “Ode to My Gait Trainer.” She’s among the students at The Education Cooperative, or “TEC,” in Walpole that serves students with complex disabilities and multiple diagnoses.

“I feel so proud of myself, but also so inspired by all the poets in the book,” O’Malley said.

The book Lexi is referring to is “Wishes on Wheels,” a collection of poems by kids in Walpole and beyond who use wheelchairs to support their mobility.

“It gave our students a chance to be heard, to be respected, and to be recognized, including the challenges that they overcome,” said Meredith Faletra, program director of the TEC Campus School.

Faletra says the school was approached by an editor and Matt Brown of the Matt Brown Foundation to participate in the book. Brown suffered a spinal cord injury during a Norwood High School hockey game and now advocates for people with paralysis.

“My power chair is purple,” said 18-year-old student Trinity Elias.

Elias’s poem is dedicated to her new purple power chair.

“Happy and more comfortable using it,” Elias said.

For Thai-Son Dang, his “Drum Poem” was all about his drum.

“You can play it fast you can play it slow,” said 7-year-old student Thai-Son Dang.

The 7-year-old could read his work—but he could also play it. With the help of his music instructor, he mastered a beat to his words.

“Many children are often directed in schools as to what to do, and I think that can also be a perception of special ed sometimes, too. Do this, follow this, do this, and that students need to be like responding to you and this gave them a chance to speak,” Faletra said.

And to be heard—showcasing not just the challenges they face, but how they overcome them.

Proceeds from the book go to the Matt Brown Foundation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group