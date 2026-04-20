BOSTON — A Walpole man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a 2018 scheme to smuggle gold, platinum, and other precious metals into the U.S. from Colombia and then laundering the money.

Thomas Cataloni, 46, was sentenced on April 15 to four months in prison, to be followed by one year of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Friday. U.S. District Court Judge Patti Saris handed down his sentence.

Cataloni was convicted in January of one count each of conspiracy to smuggle goods into the U.S., international money laundering, and conspiracy to commit money laundering. He was charged in November 2022.

In 2018, prosecutors said Cataloni and his co-conspirators sent hundreds of thousands of dollars to bank accounts in Colombia to pay for gold and platinum to be smuggled into the U.S. without being declared at U.S. customs.

Walpole man gets prison time for smuggling gold into US from Colombia and money laundering, feds say (U.S. Attorney's Office)

To facilitate smuggling, the gold and platinum were melted in Colombia and formed into crude, unfinished jewelry such as chains, keychains, and purse straps.

The supposed jewelry was then worn by people who flew from Colombia into the U.S. without declaring the gold and platinum, prosecutors said.

Two of Cataloni’s co-conspirators previously pleaded guilty. One was sentenced earlier this year, and the other is scheduled for sentencing later this year.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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