Walgreens to close store on Washington Street in Dorchester

BOSTON — Walgreens will permanently close its store on Washington Street in Dorchester in September, company officials confirmed Thursday.

The store at 585 Washington St. in Dorchester is set to permanently close on Sept. 10, a Walgreens spokesperson said in a statement.

This is part of the company’s decision to close more than 1,200 stores across the country, the spokesperson said. Walgreens CEO Tim Wentworth made that announcement last fall.

“We will continue to execute our previously announced turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the retail pharmacy, including our footprint optimization program,” the Walgreens spokesperson said Thursday.

“Increased regulatory and reimbursement pressures are weighing on our ability to cover the costs associated with rent, staffing, and supply needs,” the spokesperson said. “It is never an easy decision to close a store, and we know how important they are to the communities we serve and therefore do everything possible to improve their performance.”

“When closures are necessary, we will work in partnership with community stakeholders to minimize customer disruptions,” the spokesperson said.

Patients who get their prescriptions filled at this Dorchester Walgreens do not need to take action, the spokesperson said. They will be notified by mail and their prescriptions will be automatically transferred to the Walgreens located at 825 Morton St. in Boston.

Patients are also able to change their prescription to another Walgreens of their location, according to the company.

“To help ease the process, patients are eligible for free delivery for 90-days. We encourage patients to talk to their pharmacist to learn how they can set that service up,” the spokesperson said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

