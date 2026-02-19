Wake to be held for retired Gloucester firefighter, hit, killed by Lowell police cruiser

GLOUCESTER, Mass. — The wake for the retired Gloucester firefighter hit and killed by a Lowell police cruiser outside UMass Lowell will be held on Thursday.

Lieutenant Dan Kennedy died last week at the age of 60. Kennedy was walking northbound on Wilder Street near the UMass Lowell campus when he was struck.

The proud Desert Storm veteran, who retired from the Gloucester Fire Department two and a half years ago, was taking courses to help veterans dealing with PTSD.

Police have not identified the officer, and no charges have been filed.

The 60-year-old leaves behind two daughters in their 20s and an entire North Shore community in mourning.

The funeral for Kennedy is Friday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

