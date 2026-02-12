Retired Gloucester firefighter dies after being hit by Lowell police cruiser

LOWELL, Mass. — The man who was struck by a Lowell police cruiser last week has died and was identified as a former Gloucester firefighter by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office on Thursday.

Daniel Kennedy, 60, of Billerica, was struck by the Lowell police cruiser while he was walking northbound on Wilder Street near the UMass Lowell campus, where he had recently re-enrolled as a student, last Thursday evening, the DA says.

Kennedy recently retired from his role as a lieutenant on the Gloucester Fire Department.

Lowell cruiser crash

Kennedy was transported to Lahey Hospital where he died Wednesday night, the DA’s office said.

The police officer driving the Lowell police cruiser was also taken to Lowell General Hospital with minor injuries.

“This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Crash Analysis and Reconstruction Section and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services,” DA Marian Ryan said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group