Organ donor and recipient’s dad to run Boston Marathon one year after boy’s liver transplant

BEVERLY, Mass. — A woman who donated nearly half of her liver to a little boy who lives on her street is running the marathon in support of her transplant team and to raise awareness for living organ donation.

The father of that boy, who turns 10 this month, is also running on Marathon Monday, inspired by his son’s medical team.

Beckett Connolly was diagnosed with an aggressive form of liver cancer about a year and a half ago.

He bravely battled through chemotherapy to shrink the tumor and surgery with the goal of removing it. But doctors informed the Connollys he would need a liver transplant, with a living donation his best option.

A group text message among moms in their town of Beverly reached Amanda Neal, who didn’t hesitate to get tested to be a liver donor at Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington.

Amanda was quickly confirmed to be a match for Beckett. And, within a month, she went in for surgery, donating 40 percent of her liver to Beckett, who was waiting at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“For me, it was a no-brainer,” Amanda told Boston 25 News. “Just seeing a child in need that needed help, I was able-bodied, I was healthy, and I’d really hope that someone would step up like that if my kids were ever need.”

Amanda never told the Connollys she would be Beckett’s donor, so as not to worry the family about her and her own family.

When John found out a neighbor on his own street had saved his son’s life, he was “blown away.”

“I still can’t even process it, to be honest,” John said. “Amanda returned him the gift of youth, which is amazing for a kid. It’s so hard to express gratitude for that. I mean, Amanda gave literally of herself.”

Beckett soon returned to school, began riding his bike and playing soccer again.

Amanda felt as healthy as before the surgery.

The pair – donor and recipient – sat together in a convertible as grand marshals in a local parade.

While she was never much of a runner, Amanda, feeling inspired, decided to join Beth Israel Lahey Health’s Boston Marathon charity team, raising funds, highlighting the work of her transplant team and encouraging others to consider organ donation.

“They were outstanding,” Amanda said of her team at Lahey. “Running a marathon, it’s probably going to take the same time it took for the surgery. And for me, I think the marathon will be harder.”

John, who used running as an outlet through his son’s cancer treatments, decided to run the marathon, too.

John is raising funds for cancer research on behalf of Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund.

“They were amazing,” John said of the family’s experience at Dana Farber. “They carried us emotionally, and they just administered precise medical expertise.”

To donate to Amanda’s fundraising effort, click here: Surgery to start line: Raising awareness for organ donation! .

To donate to John’s campaign, click here: 2026 Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge: Mr. John A Connolly’s Fundraising Page - Dana-Farber Marathon Challenge .

Lahey Hospital & Medical Center has provided 50 livers and eight kidneys to Boston Children’s Hospital patients in what is now an expanded organ transplant affiliation, Beth Israel Lahey Health announced this month on National Donate Life month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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