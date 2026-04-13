Investigation underway after child struck, killed by car in central Mass. town

WEBSTER, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a young child was reportedly struck and killed by a car in Webster over the weekend.

Witnesses say a little girl was hit by a vehicle on School Street on Saturday afternoon. Flowers could be seen placed on a telephone pole near the crash site, and police tape remained tied to a nearby mailbox.

The Telegram & Gazette, citing Webster Police Chief Michael Shaw, reported that a child died after being hit.

Two witnesses at the scene told Boston 25 News they ran outside after hearing the crash. They said they saw the child lying in the roadway, with the car still stopped in the street.

“The child wasn’t moving at all. No one knew what to do,” Jason D’Andrea recalled.

D’Andrea said police arrived within minutes and immediately began life‑saving efforts.

“About eight to ten minutes after the call was made, police showed up and started chest compressions,” he said. “A minute or two later, the ambulance arrived, and they grabbed the defibrillator.”

D’Andrea also said drivers frequently speed along this stretch of School Street.

Boston 25 News found more information about the child’s age, school, a planned vigil, and a GoFundMe to help cover funeral expenses, but is not sharing those details until authorities confirm the girl’s identity.

We have also reached out to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office for additional information as the investigation continues.

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