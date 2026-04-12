Body of 25-year-old recovered in Merrimack River

HOOKSETT, Mass. — A 25-year-old’s body was recovered from the Merrimack River on Sunday afternoon, according to New Hampshire State Police.

On Sunday, April 12, 2026, officials resumed their search after they received a report of a person who fell in the river on Saturday evening.

At approximately 9:15 a.m., members of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Dive Team located and recovered a body from the river. The victim was identified as 25-year-old Jeremiah Willey of Allenstown.

He was believed to have accidentally fallen into the river while on a railroad bridge near Riverside Street in Hooksett.

A witness observed him struggling to stay above the surface before he submerged and did not resurface.

New Hampshire State Police say the victim’s death is not considered suspicious at this time and remains under active investigation.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is asked to contact Trooper First Class Christopher Prenaveau at (603) 223-8620 or Christopher.J.Prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

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