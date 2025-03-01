‘The wait is over’: Popular Lower Mills ice cream shop opens for 2025 season

A popular ice cream shop in Lower Mills has opened for their 2025 season.

For over 40 years, The Ice Creamsmith has been creating delicious homemade ice cream.

Their ice cream is made in small batches on site and goes from production into the hands of customers in less than 24 hours.

On Saturday, March 1st, the shop opened for its 49th season.

Besides your favorite flavors, The Ice Creamsmith also makes ice cream cakes, ice cream pies, ice cream sandwiches and even ice cream pizzas!

The Ice Creamsmith hours are as follows:

Sunday- 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Monday- 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Tuesday- 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Wednesday-12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Thursday-12 p.m.-9 p.m.

Friday-12 p.m.-10 p.m.

Saturday-12 p.m.-10 p.m.

The Ice Creamsmith was opened in the Dorchester Lower Mills neighborhood of Boston in June, 1976, the result of two neighbors being unemployed.

