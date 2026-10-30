Wahlburgers closing Fenway location after 11 years

BOSTON — Wahlburgers is saying goodbye to another longtime Massachusetts location.

The burger chain announced its Fenway restaurant will close Friday, October 30, after 11 years in the neighborhood.

Wahlburgers said the closure comes as its lease ends.

“Thank you, Fenway,” the company wrote in announcing the closure. “We’re grateful to everyone who joined us for game days, celebrations and everyday moments over the years.”

The company said it is actively looking for a new location in the Boston area and hopes to share more details soon.

The closure comes just weeks after the first-ever Wahlburgers location at the Hingham Shipyard shut down in September following 15 years in business.

Despite the two Massachusetts closures, the company says it is continuing to expand. Wahlburgers said it added 10 new outlets to its portfolio in 2026 and expanded partnerships in hospitality, retail and travel.

The company also announced plans for additional locations in 2027, including at the Athletics’ future Las Vegas stadium, The Orleans Hotel & Casino, Bass Pro Shops in California and Colorado, additional Home Depot locations and Puerto Rico.

The chain was founded by Dorchester natives and brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.

Several Wahlburgers locations remain open in Massachusetts, including at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, Logan International Airport and Springfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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