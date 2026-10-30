DA investigating deadly Boston police-involved shooting

BOSTON — The Suffolk District Attorney’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Boston on Friday morning that left a man dead following what authorities described as a mental health crisis.

Officers responded to Selkirk Road in the city’s Brighton neighborhood just before 7 a.m. after receiving an initial report of a man armed with a large knife who was threatening to harm himself, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox announced during an afternoon news conference.

Cox said officers engaged the man for about 20 minutes to de-escalate the incident while other law enforcement officials and emergency medical crews gathered outside 24 Selkirk Road.

According to Cox, the man initially did not present a threat to officers. However, Cox said the man later charged at officers while making threats to harm them.

“This was outside. He charged the officers outside on the porch area,” Cox explained.

As the suspect chased an officer, Cox said he was shot once in the stomach.

“They retreated as much as they could until they couldn’t,” Cox noted.

Officers and EMS personnel immediately rendered aid before the man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police told Boston 25 News shortly after 2 p.m. that he had died from his injuries.

Two officers involved in the incident were also taken to a hospital for evaluation. Cox said that they weren’t “heavily injured.”

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DA Kevin Hayden expressed hope that everyone involved would fully recover.

“These situations are always fluid, and they’re never easy,” Hayden said. “I’m optimistic and prayerful that the gentleman who was struck and the officers involved will all recover.”

The area was taped off for hours while investigators worked at the scene.

Boston 25 News spotted multiple emergency vehicles parked in the area, a K9 team sniffing around, and detectives gathering evidence.

Hayden vowed to conduct a “thorough” investigation into all the facts and circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the review of officer body-camera video.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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