Snowport Holiday Market returning to Boston Seaport for 2026 holiday season

Boston’s popular Snowport Holiday Market is returning to the Seaport next month for its sixth holiday season.

The Snowport Holiday Market, presented by Visa, will open Friday, November 6, and run through December 27 at 100 Seaport Boulevard.

This year’s market will feature more than 130 independent businesses, including 17 local food and beverage vendors. Organizers say 61% of participating businesses are based in New England, while 82% are BIPOC- and/or women-owned.

Shoppers will be able to browse apparel, jewelry, home décor, artwork, toys, gourmet gifts and other products from local makers and small businesses.

The market will also feature four themed bars: The Jingle Bar, The Dizzy Dreidel, Betty’s Bar and The Blizzard Bar. Each will offer its own signature seasonal cocktail.

Live entertainment will also return. Mohegan Music Mondays will feature emerging Boston-area performers from Berklee College of Music beginning at 5 p.m. each Monday. Additional live music is planned Tuesdays through Thursdays.

General admission to the market is free. A weekend fast pass program will also return, allowing visitors to reserve an arrival time through the Seaport Insider app. Fast passes cost $15 for adults and $7 for veterans and children ages 6 to 17. Children 5 and younger are free.

Snowport Holiday Market hours

Nov. 6 through Dec. 6:

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Dec. 7 through Dec. 27:

Monday-Thursday: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

The market will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day and will close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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