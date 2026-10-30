Influencer accused of wiretapping over alleged secret recording of Lindsay Clancy’s ex-father-in-law

SCITUATE, Mass. — A Florida woman is facing an unlawful wiretapping charge after Scituate police alleged she recorded comments made over an accidentally answered phone call by Lindsay Clancy’s former father-in-law and later published the audio on Instagram.

Court records show Shawna Gramkow, a self-described true crime influencer with more than 50,000 followers, was charged with one count of unlawful wiretapping in Hingham District Court.

She has been summoned to appear for arraignment on Nov. 20.

The charge stems from a complaint filed by Christopher Clancy, Patrick Clancy’s father, who told investigators that he believed a recording posted to the public Instagram account “saltylunatics” captured his voice.

According to the police report, Clancy believed he accidentally answered a call from an unfamiliar number while driving in Scituate on Aug. 6, the same day he testified in his former daughter-in-law’s trial. Clancy said he left the connection open while his comments were allegedly recorded without his knowledge or consent.

Investigators indicated in the police report that the recording stated, “So, you guys voted and Patrick said yes. So, at the trial Kevin Reddington released Patrick’s phone number and one of y’all decided to give him a call. Now on this particular call, Patrick’s dad was still on the line, he was kind of mumbling still on the phone, I guess he didn’t know that the phone was still going.”

Police said a search warrant served on Meta Platforms Inc. produced records identifying Gramkow as the account holder. An investigator also reported matching her driver’s-license photograph to the woman seen introducing the recording in the Instagram video.

The police report indicated that the recording was posted on Aug. 30 and that Clancy informed investigators of the recording on Sept. 4, the same day Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial in Lindsay Clancy’s murder trial.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Gramkow had an attorney or had entered a plea in this case.

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