Original Wahlburgers in Hingham closes after 15 years

HINGHAM, Mass. — The first-ever Wahlburgers location is closing its doors after 15 years in business.

The Wahlberg family-owned burger chain announced that its restaurant at the Hingham Shipyard has officially shut down.

The location opened as the flagship restaurant for the brand, which was founded by Dorchester natives and brothers Mark, Donnie and Paul Wahlberg.

In a statement, the company said it is searching for a new location somewhere in the Boston area and hopes to continue serving customers in the region.

Several Massachusetts Wahlburgers locations remain open, including restaurants at Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville, near Fenway Park in Boston and at Logan International Airport.

The company’s Springfield location also remains in operation.

Wahlburgers thanked its customers, employees and the Hingham community for their support throughout the restaurant’s 15-year run.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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