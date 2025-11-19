Wachusett Mountain announces opening date for winter skiing season

It’s almost time to hit the slopes.

Wachusett Mountain on Wednesday announced that lifts will open this upcoming Saturday, November 22.

According to Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico, the Morning conditions on the mountain will be 30 degrees and breezy. In the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the Mid 40s. Snow is not expected.

Wachusett Mountain has hosted skiers since the 1930s and is one of the most popular destinations in Massachusetts to hit the slopes.

