WORCESTER — The City of Worcester Department of Public Works and Worcester Public Schools announced the four winning names of its “Name-A-Snowplow” contest.

DPW said it received 40 entries from students and 800 ballots from the public.

The four winning names were Snowbi-Wan Kenobi, Pika-Chew the Snow PLOWABUNGA, and Ice Jungle.

The winning classrooms will be recognized at the Tuesday, Dec. 15, City Council meeting.

They will have their photos taken with the trucks and receive DPW swag.

Previous winners include 2hr Delay Destroyer, Sleetwood Mac, William Scrapespeare, and Clearopathra.

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