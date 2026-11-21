BOSTON — The off-ramp to Exit 131 has been temporarily closed off after a bus caught on fire.

According to Mass. State Police, troopers from Weston responded to reports of a bus fire on Route 90 in Boston.

Wild video sent from a viewer shows the bus fully engulfed in flames.

All occupants were able to get off the bus. State cruisers currently have the exit shut down.

No further information was given at this time. Boston 25 will update you with the latest once available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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