Voice of Logan contest seeks final submissions ahead of Oct. 4 deadline

BOSTON — The Voice of Logan is calling for final submissions, with the deadline set for October 4.

As of Tuesday, more than 3,225 residents have submitted auditions from Pittsfield to Edgartown. The contest has even captured national attention, including from Jimmy Kimmel and the Boston Bruins.

Massport launched the contest to find the person with a “distinctly Boston” voice for Logan Airport’s public-address announcements. The winner’s voice will be heard by roughly 43 million travelers each year.

Following the close of submissions on Oct. 4, a selection committee and the public will help determine who becomes the next Voice of Logan.

The final five finalists will audition live on Kiss 108 on Oct. 19. Their auditions will also be posted on www.voiceoflogan.com, where public voting will open. The winner will be announced on “Billy & Lisa in the Morning” on Kiss 108.

Additional details, eligibility requirements and submission instructions are available at www.voiceoflogan.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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